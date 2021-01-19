This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North P…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomor…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We wi…