Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

