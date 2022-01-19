For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sun…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's fore…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.