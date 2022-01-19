 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News