Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.