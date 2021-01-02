Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
