For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
