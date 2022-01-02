 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

