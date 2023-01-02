 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

