 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News