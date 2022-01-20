Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. -2 degrees is today's …
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's fore…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sun…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …