Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.