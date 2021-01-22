This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. How l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomor…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North P…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expe…