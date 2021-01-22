 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

