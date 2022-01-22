For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. -2 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …