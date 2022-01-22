Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.