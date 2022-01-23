Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.