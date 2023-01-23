 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

