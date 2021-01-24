 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.42. A 11-degree low is forcasted. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

