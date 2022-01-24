This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
