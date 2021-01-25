This evening's outlook for North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 4.2. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
