 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News