Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.52. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

