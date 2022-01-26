This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
