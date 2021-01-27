 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

