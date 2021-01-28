Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.