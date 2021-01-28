 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News