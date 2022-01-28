Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree we…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40…