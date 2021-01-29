This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
