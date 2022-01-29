This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Thursday…