Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

