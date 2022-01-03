 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News