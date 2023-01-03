 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

