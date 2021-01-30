 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

