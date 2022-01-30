Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.