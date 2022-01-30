This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…