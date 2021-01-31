Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.