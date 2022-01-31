North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
