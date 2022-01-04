Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.