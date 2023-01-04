Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.