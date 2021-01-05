 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

