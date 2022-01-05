Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.