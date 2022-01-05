North Platte's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
