Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.