Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 2F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.