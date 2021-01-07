 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News