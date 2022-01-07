Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.