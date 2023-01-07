Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.