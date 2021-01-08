 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News