Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.