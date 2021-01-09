 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News