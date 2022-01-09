Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.