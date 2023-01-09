 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

