This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.