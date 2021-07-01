This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
