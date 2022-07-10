Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
