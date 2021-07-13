Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.