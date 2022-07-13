Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepar…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday…