For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
