Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

